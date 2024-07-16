WWE NXT Preview (7/16): The Rascalz vs. Gallus, Oba Femi Title Defense

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network continues the road to the Great American Bash 2024 just three weeks away. Broadcasting live from Orlando, Florida, the two-hour show starts at 8/7c. The featured matches include:

Oba Femi defending the NXT North American Championship against Duke Hudson

Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) will battle The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) in six-man tag-team action, with talents from TNA Wrestling.

The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin) taking on OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Jaida Parker) in a six-person mixed tag-team match.

Tatum Paxley facing Izzi Dame.

Brooks Jensen will compete against Je’Von Evans.

What Happened Last Week on WWE NXT?

Here are the Top 10 Moments from the July 9, 2024 episode of WWE NXT: