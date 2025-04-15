WWE NXT Preview (April 15, 2025)

Tonight, WWE NXT will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and can be watched on The CW at 8/7c.

This week’s episode is particularly significant as it serves as the go-home show for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, set to take place this Saturday, April 19 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where several titles will be on the line.

Matches and Segments

Fatal Four-Way Match for North American Championship #1 Contendership – Ethan Page, Eddy Thorpe, Wes Lee, and NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King will battle for a chance to challenge the current North American Champion, Ricky Saints, at Stand & Deliver.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for coverage of tonight’s WWE NXT and the brand’s next PLE, NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.