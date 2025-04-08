WWE NXT Preview (April 8, 2025)

Tonight’s WWE NXT broadcasts live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.
This show will continue building to next weekend’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 PLE, where several championships are on the line.
Scheduled matches include:
- Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams vs The Dark State – This explosive six-man tag team match will see three members of the Dark State stable make their in-ring debut against Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams, all of whom are set to clash in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver 2025. The match promises intense action as these wrestlers look to gain momentum before their title bout.
- Jordynne Grace vs Jaida Parker – This match pits Jordynne Grace against Jaida Parker in a hotly anticipated bout. With Stephanie Vaquer closely monitoring the action, this match could play a significant role in determining her title defense at Stand & Deliver.
- Wes Lee vs Yoshiki Inamura – Wes Lee will face off against Yoshiki Inamura in what promises to be an exciting singles match. Both competitors are looking to prove themselves and climb the ranks in NXT.
Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest WWE news and our coverage of tonight’s NXT.
What Happened Last Week
Ahead of tonight’s show, catch up on the big happenings from the April 1, 2025 episode:
- Stephanie Vaquer Vacates NXT Women’s North American Championship – In a shocking move, Stephanie Vaquer relinquished the NXT Women’s North American Championship, setting up a six-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver to crown a new champion. Zaria and Kelani Jordan were the first two competitors to qualify for the match.
- No Quarter Catch Crew Defeats Hank and Tank – The No Quarter Catch Crew emerged victorious over Hank and Tank with a decisive F-5/DDT combination. This match showcased the growing talent in NXT’s tag team division.
- Stand & Deliver Announcements – NXT General Manager Ava made key announcements regarding Stand & Deliver, including the Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship between Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans.
- Buildup to Stand & Deliver – The show continued to build momentum towards Stand & Deliver, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting event with multiple championships on the line.