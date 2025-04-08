WWE NXT Preview (April 8, 2025)

Tonight’s WWE NXT broadcasts live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

This show will continue building to next weekend’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 PLE, where several championships are on the line.

Scheduled matches include:

Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams vs The Dark State – This explosive six-man tag team match will see three members of the Dark State stable make their in-ring debut against Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams, all of whom are set to clash in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver 2025. The match promises intense action as these wrestlers look to gain momentum before their title bout.

– This explosive six-man tag team match will see three members of the Dark State stable make their in-ring debut against Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams, all of whom are set to clash in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver 2025. The match promises intense action as these wrestlers look to gain momentum before their title bout. Jordynne Grace vs Jaida Parker – This match pits Jordynne Grace against Jaida Parker in a hotly anticipated bout. With Stephanie Vaquer closely monitoring the action, this match could play a significant role in determining her title defense at Stand & Deliver.

– This match pits Jordynne Grace against Jaida Parker in a hotly anticipated bout. With Stephanie Vaquer closely monitoring the action, this match could play a significant role in determining her title defense at Stand & Deliver. Wes Lee vs Yoshiki Inamura – Wes Lee will face off against Yoshiki Inamura in what promises to be an exciting singles match. Both competitors are looking to prove themselves and climb the ranks in NXT.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest WWE news and our coverage of tonight’s NXT.

What Happened Last Week

Ahead of tonight’s show, catch up on the big happenings from the April 1, 2025 episode: