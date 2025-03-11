NXT Roadblock Results (3/11): Stephanie Vaquer Takes All

WWE NXT Roadblock took place on March 11, 2025, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event featured multiple championship matches and special attractions. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of what happened:

The Hardy Boyz defeated Fraxiom to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships

Jordynne Grace defeated Roxanne Perez

Oba Femi defeated Moose to retain the NXT Championship

Je’Von Evans defeated Ethan Page in a New York City Street Fight

Winner Takes All Match: Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia to win the NXT Women’s Championship

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Fraxiom

The Hardys retained their TNA World Tag Team Championships in an exciting opening match. Matt and Jeff showcased their veteran experience against the high-flying duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. After a back-and-forth contest featuring numerous high spots, Jeff Hardy delivered a Swanton Bomb to Frazer for the victory.

Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defeated former ROH and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a competitive match. Grace targeted Perez’s legs throughout the contest, and despite Perez’s resilience, Grace secured the win with her finisher.

NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose

NXT Champion Oba Femi successfully defended his title against TNA X-Division Champion Moose. In a battle of powerhouses, Moose nearly gained the advantage after putting Femi through the announce table with a uranage. However, Femi recovered and hit his Fall From Grace powerbomb to retain his championship.

New York City Street Fight: Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

Je’Von Evans defeated Ethan Page in a brutal New York City Street Fight. After the match, Evans was attacked by Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, and Dion Lennox, continuing their mysterious storyline.

Winner Takes All Match for NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

In the main event, both women’s championships were on the line in a winner-takes-all match. After an intense battle that included Giulia applying a triangle into Rings of Saturn and Vaquer responding with kicks, Vaquer hit two consecutive SVBs to secure the victory. Vaquer became the new NXT Women’s Champion while retaining her North American Championship.