NXT Roadblock Results (3/11): Stephanie Vaquer Takes All

WWE NXT Roadblock took place on March 11, 2025, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event featured multiple championship matches and special attractions. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of what happened:
Quick Results
- The Hardy Boyz defeated Fraxiom to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships
- Jordynne Grace defeated Roxanne Perez
- Oba Femi defeated Moose to retain the NXT Championship
- Je’Von Evans defeated Ethan Page in a New York City Street Fight
- Winner Takes All Match: Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia to win the NXT Women’s Championship
Recap and Highlights
TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Fraxiom
The Hardys retained their TNA World Tag Team Championships in an exciting opening match. Matt and Jeff showcased their veteran experience against the high-flying duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. After a back-and-forth contest featuring numerous high spots, Jeff Hardy delivered a Swanton Bomb to Frazer for the victory.
Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez
Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defeated former ROH and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a competitive match. Grace targeted Perez’s legs throughout the contest, and despite Perez’s resilience, Grace secured the win with her finisher.
NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose
NXT Champion Oba Femi successfully defended his title against TNA X-Division Champion Moose. In a battle of powerhouses, Moose nearly gained the advantage after putting Femi through the announce table with a uranage. However, Femi recovered and hit his Fall From Grace powerbomb to retain his championship.
New York City Street Fight: Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page
Je’Von Evans defeated Ethan Page in a brutal New York City Street Fight. After the match, Evans was attacked by Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, and Dion Lennox, continuing their mysterious storyline.
Winner Takes All Match for NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer
In the main event, both women’s championships were on the line in a winner-takes-all match. After an intense battle that included Giulia applying a triangle into Rings of Saturn and Vaquer responding with kicks, Vaquer hit two consecutive SVBs to secure the victory. Vaquer became the new NXT Women’s Champion while retaining her North American Championship.
Notable Segments
- The Undertaker made an appearance backstage to give Oba Femi a pep talk before his championship defense, telling him to “defend his yard”.
- Mickie James provided advice to Jaida Parker about making her mark in the women’s division.
- The Family held a meeting backstage where Stacks blamed himself for Tony D’Angelo losing the North American title. They announced a six-person tag team match for next week featuring Stacks, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo against Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame.
- Sol Ruca was shown engaging in activities typically associated with Zaria, such as visiting a rage room, axe throwing, and doing a “shooey”.
- Ricky Saints was confronted by Fatal Influence and Ethan Page, who both told him he doesn’t belong in NXT. Saints has a match scheduled against Ridge Holland for next week.