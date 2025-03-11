WWE NXT Roadblock Preview: March 11, 2025

Here’s the preview for tonight’s WWE NXT Roadblock, broadcasting live on The CW at 8/7c from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

History will be made tonight as two of NXT’s biggest international signings clash in a Winner Takes All match. NXT Women’s Champion Giulia faces NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer with both titles on the line in what’s being promoted as one of the biggest matches in NXT history.

Match Card

Winner Takes All: NXT Women’s Champion Giulia vs. NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer

NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. TNA X-Division Champion Moose

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom

New York City Street Fight: Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

Storyline Highlights

The main event features a historic clash between Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, former rivals from New Japan Pro-Wrestling who now hold NXT’s top women’s titles. This dream match will determine who truly is the face of NXT’s women’s division.

NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Moose in a champion vs. champion match that showcases the official WWE-TNA partnership. Moose is looking to become a dual-company champion while Femi aims to continue his dominant reign.

The Hardy Boyz put their TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line against NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom in a dream match where wrestling eras collide. Frazer and Axiom have called the Hardys the greatest tag team of all time but believe they’re the best team in the world today.