WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

The card for WWE NXT’s biggest showcase of the year, NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, has been finalized with several exciting additions. Taking place this Saturday, April 19, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, this fifth annual event kicks off WrestleMania weekend with high-stakes championship matches and compelling storylines.

How to Watch

Start Times:

United States: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

United Kingdom: 6:00 PM BST

Europe: 7:00 PM CEST

India: 10:30 PM IST

Australia: 3:00 AM AEST (Sunday)

Broadcast Details:

United States : Peacock

: Peacock International: Netflix

Match Card

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

The dominant NXT Champion Oba Femi faces his greatest challenge yet in a triple threat match against two of NXT’s most electrifying stars. Williams has been on a mission to recapture championship gold, while the high-flying Evans looks to make the biggest impact of his young career on NXT’s grandest stage.

NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Giulia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace

The NXT Women’s Championship will be defended in what promises to be a show-stealing fatal four-way. Champion Stephanie Vaquer must overcome former champion Giulia, the powerful Jordynne Grace, and the rising star Jaida Parker to retain her title.

NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: ZARIA vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail

Six competitors will risk everything in a ladder match to crown the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion. What was originally planned as a five-woman match has been expanded to include Lola Vice and Thea Hail, making this an even more unpredictable and dangerous contest.

NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

North American Champion Ricky Saints makes his first title defense against the unhinged Ethan Page. What was previously uncertain has now been confirmed, with Page earning his opportunity through a series of impressive victories.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) (c) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

The high-flying champions Fraxiom put their titles on the line against the powerhouse duo of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. This clash of styles promises an intriguing battle for tag team supremacy.

The D’Angelo Family vs. DarkState – Six-Man Tag Team Match: Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino vs. DarkState

The D’Angelo Family faces the mysterious and dangerous DarkState faction in a six-man tag team match. This heated rivalry has intensified in recent weeks, with both groups looking to establish dominance in NXT.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match (Countdown Pre-Show): Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) vs. Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Added to the Countdown pre-show, this elimination match will determine the next challengers for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The surprising partnership between former rivals Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade adds an intriguing dynamic to this high-stakes contest.

With WrestleMania 41 taking place later the same day, Stand & Deliver kicks off what promises to be an unforgettable weekend for WWE fans, showcasing the future stars of the company on one of wrestling's biggest weekends of the year.