Axiom Dreams of Wrestling in Spain During WWE’s Upcoming Visit

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom is hoping to get in the ring when WWE returns to Spain later this year. Speaking with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Sports, Axiom, a Madrid native, recalled watching WWE live in his own country in 2006.

“I remember watching Rey Mysterio and hoping he would call me to the ring to help because Khali & Finlay were cheating a lot.”

Now, Axiom doesn’t need Mysterio’s permission to get into the ring, but hopes WWE grants him the opportunity to compete in his home country.

“It would mean a lot to me, as someone from Vallecas in Madrid who joined WWE and is an NXT Tag Champion, and it would be a full-circle moment for me. It would be me telling that kid to put a mask on, and he would meet his idols.”

WWE will visit Spain in March 2025, with WWE SmackDown scheduled to take place at the Olimpic Arena in Badalona. The show will be WWE’s first TV taping in Spain and part of a tour of Europe during the road to WrestleMania.

WWE Road To WrestleMania 41 Tour Coming to Europe in March

In the meantime, Axiom and Nathan Frazer are continuing to dominate NXT, and were recently named Tag Team of the Year during the 2024 Year-End Awards. They will be challenged by OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) who earned a shot at the Tag Team Champions last month.