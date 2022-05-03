Nyla Rose Says Forbidden Door is “Wide Open” for Stardom Talent

All Elite Wrestling talent Nyla Rose hopes to see wrestlers from Stardom walk through the “Forbidden Door.”

Since introducing the “Forbidden Door,” AEW has worked with other wrestling organizations like Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, most of the cross-over interactions have been with men, leaving the AEW women’s division out of the picture.

On the Apr. 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW and NJPW announced they would partner for a Pay-Per-View event called Forbidden Door on Jun. 26. As of now, NJPW’s affiliate, the all-women wrestling promotion Stardom, isn’t involved. Solitaire Rose Radio’s Cory interviewed Rose and asked who she’d like to face from NJPW. Rose responded that NJPW doesn’t have a women’s division but shared that she hopes to wrestle someone from Stardom and see them walk through the “Forbidden Door.”

“…Unfortunately, New Japan themselves do not have a women’s division. However, they do work very closely with Stardom, said Rose. She continued, “…I have not really had the experience, the pleasure to work with anyone in Stardom. So for me, that Forbidden Door is wide open. I would call it a Forbidden Archway. I would welcome anyone to walk through that, just to say that I’ve done that. Check that box off.”

Will The AEW Women’s Division be Involved at Forbidden Door

While wrestling fans are excited about the announcement, the news may exclude talent from the AEW Women’s division from taking part. The Forbidden Door event may have talent from AEW and NJPW compete against each other. Although it’s unclear what the format of the show will be yet. Stardom also has an event planned for Jun. 26, which puts any involvement in doubt.

AEW may somehow feature the women’s division in the show, but not against wrestlers from a different promotion. While it may be disappointing to fans, Wrestling Observers Dave Meltzer shared on Saturday Night Main Event Podcast that Stardom is interested in working with AEW. It may not happen at Forbidden Door, but Rose may get the opportunity to challenge a Stardom opponent in the future.