AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (4/20/22)

This week's episode airs live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Britt Baker returned to action in an Owen Hart Qualifier. CM Punk squared off against Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin & Andrade battled in a Coffin Match.

Dynamite Results

CM Punk def. Dustin Rhodes, Hangman Page Appears

CM Punk battled Dustin Rhodes in the first match of the night. Punk and Rhodes got great reactions from the crowd and shook hands before the match. Rhodes and Punk traded Arm Drags to start off the action before a stare down. Punk tackled Rhodes to the mat and applied a submission hold.

Rhodes slammed Punk’s shoulder over the top rope and hit him with a chop. CM Punk went for the GTS but Rhodes countered into a cradle for a near fall and then applied a submission hold while driving his elbow into Punks shoulder. Rhodes went for a Crossbody but Punk ducked and Dustin tumbled out of the ring.

The action returned to the ring and Rhodes was favoring his knee. Punk started dropping elbows on the injured knee and the referee asked if Rhodes wanted to continue. Rhodes said yes and Punk went right back to attacking thee. Rhodes hobbled to the corner as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Punk and Rhodes were battling on the ring apron. Dustin booted Punk into the ring post and then slammed the shoulder down hard on the apron. Back in the ring, Dustin connected with a Back Body Drop and followed it up with a couple Clotheslines. Punk crawled to the corner but Rhodes followed him and unloaded some punches to the face.

Punk went for a running knee but Rhodes got out of the way and connected with Code Red for a close two count. Rhodes followed it up with a Powerslam but Punk kicked out at two again. Punk locked in a Figure Four and the two started trading punches while the hold was locked in. Rhodes was able to reverse the hold but Punk grabbed the ropes to break it up.

CM Punk went for a springboard Clothesline but Rhodes caught him with a punch. Dustin followed it up with Cross Rhodes and a Piledriver but somehow Punk kicked out at two. Rhodes hit some punches but Punk responded with a boot to the face and set up for the GTS. Rhodes escaped and went for a roll-up but Punk countered into a pin of his own for the victory. The two shared a hug after the match and shook hands again.

Punk motioned for the AEW Championship again and the champ Hangman Adam Page interrupted. Hangman stared at CM Punk on the top of the entrance ramp. A loud “Cowboy Shit! chant broke out and Punk exited. Hangman posed with the title on the entrance ramp to end the segment.

Blackpool Combat Club

Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) faced Dante Marin, Lee Moriarty, Brock Anderson tonight. Arn Anderson was ringside and William Regal joined commentary. BCC dominated early and isolated Dante in the ring. Dante hit Danielson with an Enziguri and then connected with a Dropkick to Moxley. Brock hit Moxley with a couple strikes before Jon planted him with a German Suplex. Danielson tagged in and hit a Knee Drop as Dynamite went to a break.