Stardom Reportedly Interested In Working With AEW

Much like NJPW, it appears Stardom has warmed up to the idea of working with AEW.

Dave Meltzer hopped on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to discuss all things wrestling. During his appearance, he reported that Stardom is high on the idea of working with AEW. In particular, the company would like to bring in some big names for some of its more high-profile events.

Which AEW Talents Have Stardom’s Eye?

Stardom has certainly grown in popularity and served as a bright spot in Japanese wrestling during the pandemic. As the promotion gears up for some of its major events, eventually at full capacity with Japan starting to open up more, there is interest in top AEW talent.

Meltzer noted that Stardom wouldn’t hesitate to have the likes of AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker for some of its key shows.

The report may not come as a surprise to many. After all, Bushiroad owns both Stardom and NJPW. We’ve seen NJPW team up with AEW ever since Harold Meij was replaced by Takami Ohbari as the promotion’s president.

AEW and NJPW will be holding a joint PPV event dubbed, “Forbidden Door” on June 26. At this time, Stardom isn’t expected to participate. The promotion has its own event on that date.