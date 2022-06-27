Okada Teases We Haven’t Seen The Last of Him in AEW

Kazuchika Okada walked through the Forbidden Door at Sunday’s historic AEWxNPJPW pay-per-view from Chicago, IL.

Okada competed in the fatal 4-way match with Jay White‘s IWGP World Heavyweight championship on the line.

Switchblade emerged victorious in a match that saw an abrupt finish due to an injury sustained by Adam Cole.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Adam Cole’s condition during the post-PPV media scrum:

“He’s gonna be okay long term, but probably if he couldn’t continue wrestling it made sense [to end the match]. I think if you can’t keep fighting there’s discretion is a better part of valor. I think long term he’ll be okay.”

Okada’s Future in AEW

On Monday, Kazuchika Okada addressed his future with All Elite Wrestling.

The Rainmaker thanked AEW, as well as the city of Chicago. The rowdy crowd nearly lost it at the sight of Okada in an AEW ring and showered him with praise and appreciation.

Okada wrote, “The door is closed. But I’ll open the door again. See you next time.”

Thank you Chicago.

Thank you AEW.

The door is closed.

But I’ll open the door again.

See you next time. — ???????? (@rainmakerXokada) June 27, 2022

It remains to be seen when we’ll see the likes of Okada, Tanahashi and White back in AEW. However, all indications are that Forbidden Door was a huge success We already know the event grossed over $1 million in ticket sales and sold over 100,000 PPV buys.

With so many of AEW’s top stars unable to compete at Forbidden Door, it’s just a matter of time before we Okada and more cross paths with the likes of Kenny Omega, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.