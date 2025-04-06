Olivia Rodrigo Spotted at CMLL Wrestling Event During Mexico City Tour Stop

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo appeared at a CMLL wrestling event while in Mexico City for her Guts World Tour. The singer performed at Estadio GNP Seguros on April 2 and 3, drawing the largest audience of her career so far at a venue capable of holding 65,000 attendees.

During her Mexico City concerts, Rodrigo mentioned to the crowd that she had experienced a lucha libre wrestling match while in the city, along with trying traditional tacos and visiting the Museo Casa Azul dedicated to Frida Kahlo.

The 22-year-old star took her appreciation for Mexican wrestling culture a step further by attending a CMLL show at Arena Mexico, as confirmed by her recent Instagram post where she shared a photo wearing a traditional Lucha Libre mask. Fans on Reddit’s r/SquaredCircle community have already begun discussing her appearance at the event.

Rodrigo joins a growing list of young female celebrities who are avid wrestling fans. Vanessa Hudgens has been spotted at WWE events in the past, and Danielle Fishel (known for her role as Topanga on “Boy Meets World”) is known to be a passionate wrestling enthusiast.

The Guts World Tour marks Rodrigo’s first stadium performances in Latin America, with shows in Brazil and Mexico being significant milestones in her career.

After her Mexico City performances, Rodrigo is scheduled to continue her tour through July 1, 2025, when it concludes in Manchester, England.