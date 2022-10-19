“One Door Closed. Another Opened” Bobby Lashley on how a Bank Robbery Changed his Life

Bobby Lashley is known as the All Mighty in WWE for a reason, but he may have never made it in professional wrestling if not for a life-changing ordeal.

Lashley debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and would return to the promotion in 2018 where he remains today.

During his second return, Lashley has held the U.S. and Intercontinental Championships and is a two-time WWE Champion.

The Robbery

Before Lashley made it to WWE, he competed in amateur wrestling, including during his time with the United States Armed Forces.

Lashley was successful enough to be considered a prospect for the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics before a robbery ended those dreams.

Speaking on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, Lashley recalled how it happened.

“During that time when I was still training getting ready for the Olympics. I was in a bank. Guys came in shooting up, I took a dive down to the ground, split my knee open. That ended my amateur wrestling career.”

The All Mighty added that with his Olympic dreams over, it wasn’t long before WWE gave him a call.

“Gerald Brisco called me up during that time when I’m sitting with the leg brace on. He was like, ‘Hey, I know that you said that you wanted to wait until after the Olympics to talk to us, but we’d like for you to come a little bit sooner.’ [I] didn’t tell him about the leg brace.

“So I trained and rehabbed for a little while and then came on. So it was like one door closed and another door opened.”

In September 2005, Lashley would debut, defeating Simon Dean, who’d he defeat the following month at No Mercy: Lashley’s Pay Per View debut.

Lashley Vs. Lesnar

Lashley is an accomplished amateur wrestler, but he’s not the only one in WWE.

This year, Lashley has feuded with Brock Lesnar, who the former U.S. Champion has been hungry to feud with for years.

At the Royal Rumble 2022 Premium Live Event, Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship, albeit thanks to an assist from Roman Reigns.

Lesnar returned to WWE earlier this month, costing Lashley the United States title, and the pair brawled on this week’s Raw.

Lashley Vs. Lesnar II will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.