Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar attacked Bobby Lashley last week on RAW before his United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins.

Lesnar hit The All Mighty with a couple of F5s and Seth Rollins capitalized on a weakened Lashley to win the US Title.

Following the match, Bobby Lashley challenged Brock Lesnar to meet him face-to-face in the ring tonight on RAW. Tonight’s edition of the red brand kicked off with the two meeting in the ring and quickly brawling to the outside.

Brock went for an F5 but Lashley escaped and shoved The Beast into the ring post. Lashley followed it up with a Spear that sent Brock crashing through the barricade. WWE security tried to break it up but Lashley escaped and tackled Brock over the announce table to end the segment.

Mess around and find out ???? pic.twitter.com/fzLWNCXitf — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 18, 2022

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE’s official Twitter account just announced that Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will battle at Crown Jewel on November 5th. The two beasts battled at the Royal Rumble with the WWE Championship on the line. Bobby emerged victorious after Roman Reigns interfered and attacked Lesnar.

BREAKING NEWS: Legends will rise at #WWECrownJewel when @BrockLesnar goes one-on-one with@fightbobby!

Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley isn’t the only big match set for WWE Crown Jewel. It was announced tonight on RAW that The OC will battle The Judgment Day in a 6-man tag team match.

Roman Reigns is set to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul. The popular YouTuber and The Tribal Chief held a press conference to promote the event and you can check that out below.