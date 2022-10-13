Watch: What Happened With Orange Cassidy After Dynamite Went Off Air

AEW made its Canada debut this week with Dynamite coming live from Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum. The main event of the show saw Orange Cassidy challenging Pac for the All-Atlantic Title.

At one point in the match, Pac tried to use the title to get himself disqualified but Danhausen made a surprise appearance and stopped him.

Pac then retrieved a hammer from under the ring. However, Cassidy prevented him from using it. The Freshly Squeezed delivered a couple of Orange Punches to pick up the victory and win his first championship in the company.

The show went off the air with Orange Cassidy celebrating his title win alongside Danhausen and the Best Friends. Though this wasn’t the end of the night.

What Happened With Orange Cassidy After Dynamite

After the cameras stopped rolling, Cassidy mentioned how he doesn’t like to carry things. He called out for someone to bring his bag and it turned out to be none other than Kris Statlander.

After they put the title in the bag, Cassidy cut a promo thanking the fans. You can check out the new champion’s post-show promo in the video below:

Tonight’s TV tapings were full of many surprises. A former WWE tag team debut before Dynamite and Renee Paquette officially joined the company during the show.