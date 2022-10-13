Former WWE Stars Debut In All Elite Wrestling

Former WWE Superstars Samir and Sunil Singh (The Singh Brothers) appeared tonight in All Elite Wrestling as The Bollywoord Boyz. The team appeared during the taping for Dark: Elevation.

Gurvinder & Harvinder Sihra (The Bollywood Boyz) are from Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Tonight’s Dynamite and Dark tapings are being held in the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

The Singh Brothers were released from WWE on June 25, 2021. They were most known for their time as managers for former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal during their time with the company. Before joining WWE in 2016, the team spent a decade wrestling on the independents.

Canadian Thanksgiving 5 years ago. ?? pic.twitter.com/A5F9VfGRaM — Studdz of Bollywood ?? ?? (@BollywoodBoyz) October 10, 2022

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp was at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Toronto. During the taping for AEW Dark Elevation, The Bollywood Boyz made their All Elite Wrestling debut in a match against The Ass Boys (Austin & Colten Gunn).

Oh shit! The Bollywood Boyz on Dark Elevation!!! pic.twitter.com/n3JXXUfWH6 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 12, 2022

The Bollywood Boyz have been wrestling on the independent scene since there departure from WWE. They captured the Defy Tag Team Championships but lost them to State of Emergency at Defy City of Thorns on August 10th.