PAC Becomes Inaugural All-Atlantic Champion At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

PAC, Miro, Clark Connors, and Malakai Black battled it out in a fatal 4-way bout at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event from Chicago, Illinois to determine who would become the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

The match saw Miro dominate most of it. Black with a springboard dive to Miro. PAC with a spinning kick to Miro. PAC took out Black with an outside dive. Clark speared Miro through a table. The finish saw PAC hit the 450 splash to Black then locked in a submission on Clark for the win.

All of these stars earned their way into the match as Miro defeated Ethan Page at AEW Dynamite Road Rager to advance while PAC defeated Buddy Matthews on the June 8th edition of Dynamite.

Malakai Black and Penta Oscuro battled it out on the June 22nd episode of Dynamite to determine the third entrant.

The fourth entrant in the bout was decided in Japan earlier this week as Tomohiro Ishii faced Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Clark Connors took on Tomoaki Honma. The winners of those two matches face off the next day at New Japan Road with the winner getting the final spot.

AEW President Tony Khan explained earlier this month that the reason for the title is to include international talent and not just those based in the United States.