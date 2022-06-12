Paige Opens Up About WWE Departure

Paige announced earlier this week that her time in WWE is coming to an end and she will be leaving the company once her contract expires on July 7. The former Divas champion opened up about her impending departure on her latest Twitch stream and shared her feelings about the situation.

During the talk, Paige first noted how she is thankful to WWE for many things. This includes getting her a therapist when she was dealing with alcohol issues and keeping her around even after her neck surgery when she wasn’t doing anything. She then revealed that she did not make the decision herself:

“I’m not leaving because I want to, they just don’t want to re-sign my contract. I completely understand. There is no hard feelings.” – Paige

Paige mentioned that she will not have a non-compete clause since her contract is coming to an end. Discussing the conversation she had with officials, the former champion said that it was very respectful and they have kept the door open for any business in future.

In her statement, the retired star claimed that she is not done with wrestling. Though when asked if she has been cleared to compete, the female star replied negatively. She then provided some update on her neck:

“It’s so healthy. I feel like I’m the most healthy I’ve been in my whole career. I feel I can compete again, 1000%.” – Paige On Her Neck

Paige also recalled how she was trying to start the negotiations with the company for a new contract last year but they kept pushing it further. She was also asked about going to AEW and she said that she would be open to it if the money is right.

Quotes via Fightful