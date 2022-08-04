Paul Heyman Reveals Interesting Advice from Vince McMahon

In the Attitude Era, Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon led different promotions, but the two weren’t entirely at odds.

Heyman, aware that his ECW could never compete for dominance over the much bigger WWF, struck a deal with McMahon.

This deal saw McMahon pay ECW $1,000 a week, as well as a $500,000 payment in mid-2000, while the WWF received the first chance on signing ECW talent, and had a much easier time purchasing ECW when the company eventually collapsed.

The Advice

Before ECW folded, Heyman jumped to the WWF and returned to the WWE in 2012.

This return saw Heyman work closely with McMahon now in the same company, and the two workaholics worked well together until the latter’s retirement last month.

In June 2019, Heyman was appointed an Executive Director of Raw, and during an appearance on The Mackmania podcast on The Ringer Wrestling Show, shared some advice he got by McMahon when receiving the role.

“Make sure you pick your successor, in case you drop dead.” Paul Heyman reveals the advice given to him by Vince McMahon.

According to Heyman, McMahon made it clear that even in the times of Vince’s passing, the show must go on without him.

McMahon was under the impression that he would remain as WWE CEO and Chairman until his death.

Heyman’s Future

While many are optimistic for WWE’s future with McMahon now retired, Heyman isn’t celebrating.

On the show, Heyman made it clear that he’s fully on board with the new vision for WWE, but it’s foolish to celebrate McMahon’s departure, as his work ethic made a lot of people a lot of money.

Many believe that Heyman could be in line for a backstage role with creative, as he has good relationships with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Head of Creative/Talent Relations Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque.