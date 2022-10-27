People in AEW Pushing for MJF to Become a Full-Blown Babyface

After returning to AEW programming at the end of the All Out pay-per-view event, MJF has been greeted with cheers from the crowd at AEW events.

He has done some heel antics in his promos and other times as a babyface. He told Renee Paquette to shut up in a promo for his Full Gear bout with the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. This was an example of the back-and-forth that his character is doing.

He was attacked by The Firm on the show, indicating he is a full-fledged babyface, though that might be a swerve.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that MJF wants to stay as a heel and does not want to be a babyface. Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live that people in AEW want MJF to become a full-blown babyface.

Alvarez pointed out how the fans have wanted to cheer him since he came back and was supposed to be a heel when he returned. AEW went to the point where he would come out before the show and bury the crowd to try to make sure they would boo him, but that still didn’t help him from getting cheered.

MJF to Give in?

(AEW)

“Well, now they are no longer doing that. Now they are just going with it at this moment. The question is do you go all the way with it or do you do whatever and he ends up being a heel again. What I can tell you is there are people within AEW that strongly believe that they should go with him as a babyface right now. They feel that he could be a massive babyface star for AEW. They think that is what he should do now.”

“There are people who believe he could be a generational babyface. That was not the intention when he came back but things happen.”

MJF is the heavy-betting favorite to defeat Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear.