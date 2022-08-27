Spoiler: Former NXT Champion Gets His Gimmick Back On SmackDown

Former NXT UK champion Butch apparently got his old gimmick back during tonight’s double SmackDown tapings in Detroit before the Clash At The Castle PPV.

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw a confrontation between the current IC champion Gunther and the #1 contender for his title Sheamus.

The Intercontinental champion had Ludwig Kaiser on his side while Sheamus was accompanied by Butch and Ridge Holland.

The ending of this segment saw Butch attacking Kaiser. Sheamus and Gunther later broke them up. The IC champion then had a stare down with the Celtic Warrior before he left the ring.

Though this wasn’t the last of these two groups fans saw on the night. They came out again during the second set of SmackDown tapings.

Pete ‘Butch’ Dunn

The tapings for next week’s SmackDown saw Butch taking on Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. Though what’s interesting is that the former NXT UK Champion, previously known as Pete Dunn brought back his old ring attire for this bout:

Dunn has been teasing the return of his old character after Triple H took over WWE creative. He recently changed his name on Twitter to suggest the same.

This SmackDown appearance seems to be another sign that Pete Dunn will be returning to his roots sooner rather than later. He might even get his old ring name back after the Clash At The Castle PPV.