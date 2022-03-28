Monday, March 28, 2022
Photos: WrestleMania 38 Artwork Goes Up on AT&T Stadium

By Ryan Droste
WrestleMania 38 Logo

We are less than one week out from WrestleMania 38 kicking off in Arlington, Texas, and the stadium is starting to transform into the face of wrestling’s biggest event.

This is the second time that the massive stadium has been transformed for WrestleMania, having hosted WrestleMania 32 back in 2016 as well. With six years of technological development, we’d expect this year’s event to surpass what we saw that year, visually-speaking.

Check out some of the photos of the outside of the venue below as it prepares to host WWE‘s Super Bowl.

Per Austin Kellerman, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram also featured a front pay overlay ad for WrestleMania on Sunday. Interestingly, Stone Cold Steve Austin was the only talent featured in the advertisement.

The full card for WrestleMania 38 so far is as follows:

Night One

  • WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
    Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
  • The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
    The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
    Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
    Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
  • Anything Goes Match
    Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
  • WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
    RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
  • Edge vs. AJ Styles
  • WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All
    Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

