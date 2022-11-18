Plans for Two WWE NXT Debuts Very Soon (Report)

The WWE NXT roster is set to grow soon as two signings to the company will likely be making their debuts in the near future.

In July 2021, WWE began their Next in Line program, which has see the promotion focus on signing collegiate athletes that they can mold in their own style of wrestling.

Despite a belief that the NIL program means WWE won’t be signing indie wrestlers anymore, NXT head Shawn Michaels has said that this isn’t the case at all.

The Debuts

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that fans will soon see the debut of AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan.

Both are signings from WWE’s Next in Line program, with both joining the company in August of this year.

Amrhein tried out for WWE at the WrestleMania 38 tryouts earlier this year, while Odugbesan was part of the Summerslam 2022 tryouts in July of this year in Nashville.

AJ Amrhein

A fitness instructor from Scottsburg, Indiana, Amrhein was a member of the acrobatics and tumbling team at Baylor University.

In 2020, Amrhein was awarded Baylor’s ‘Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year’ award and is a three-time national champion with The Bears.

Last month, Amrhein changed her social media profiles to Dani Palmer, which is likely to be her ring name in WWE.

Isaac Odugbesan

Unlike Amrhein, Odugbesan is still using his real name, though Meltzer writes that this will be changed soon enough.

Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Odugbesan has made his name as one of the best shot putters in the college ranks.

Odugbesan placed third in the NCAA championships with a 67-2 throw and won the Eastern finals with a 68-5 throw.

The 21-year-old placed seventh in the indoor finals earlier this year.