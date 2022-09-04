Pretty Deadly Win Tag Team Title Unification Match at WWE NXT Worlds Collide

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs & Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus met in a title unification bout at Sunday’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

The match was the second bout on the card. The first elimination happens when Jensen fell off the top rope and Gallus hit their finisher to him. The Creeds eliminated Gallus with their finisher. The referee was knocked down, which led to the finish. Damon Kemp speared KJ Wilson before hitting Jiulus with a chair and laid him out with a back breaker so Prince pinned him.

Backstory

On NXT TV last week, Gallus defeated Diamond Mine after Roderick Strong caused a distraction, leading to the pin of Damon Kemp. After the match, the two teams brawled, later joined by Pretty Deadly, Briggs & Jensen, and the rest of the NXT locker room.

Briggs and Jensen had held the titles for over 70 days after winning a fatal four-way tag team elimination match, also involving Die Familie (Teoman and Rohan Raja), Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz, and Mark Andrews and Wild Boar for the vacant titles.

The Creed Brothers had held their titles since June at the In Your House special when they defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson).