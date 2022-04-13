Pretty Deadly Wins Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

Pretty Deadly are the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions after winning a 5-team gauntlet match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0. They outlasted Grayson Waller & Sanga, Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers, and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in the match.

It opened with Creed Brothers eliminating Legado del Fantasma before Briggs and Jensen came out as the third team. A spot saw Brutus get slammed through announce table. Finally, Brutus eliminated Jensen to bring out Waller and Sanga as the fourth team. The final team was Pretty Deadly. The former WWE NXT UK stars hit their finishers on Brutus to win the bout and the titles.

Last week, WWE announced the titles had been vacated but didn’t mention MSK or what led to the titles being vacated. MSK won the titles in a triple threat match at Stand & Deliver. However, Nash Carter was released by the company just days after winning the titles. Wes Lee is still with the company.

Carter faces domestic abuse allegations made by his wife, Kimber Lee, and that is reportedly not the reason why the company let him go. Instead, the decision to fire him was due to the photo of Carter posing as Adolph Hitler.

MSK was originally scheduled to defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga on Tuesday’s show.