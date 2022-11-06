Who Produced Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul put on an epic in the main event of last night’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Premium Live Event.

In what is Paul’s third professional wrestling match, the YouTuber proved he could hold his own against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The near-25-minute match saw appearances by the Bloodline and Jake Paul before Reigns retained after a Superman punch and a Spear.

Producers

The Reigns Vs. Paul match was a bout worthy of the main event, and saw some of WWE’s veterans working behind the scenes.

PW Insider reports that Michael P.S. Hayes was a producer for the match, alongside ‘Hurricane’ Shane Helms.

Helms had been training with Paul ahead of the match, and both he and Drew Gulak (another trainer for the Maverick) appeared in an interview on the WWE Crown Jewel kick-off show.

Other Matches

PW Insider also reports that Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley opener, alongside Jason Jordan.

The WWE Women’s Tag Titles match which pitted Alexa Bliss and Asuka against Dakota Kai was produced by Petey Williams.

Williams was also on hand to produce the Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing match which saw Bianca Belair retain her title against Bayley.

Drew McIntyre’s steel cage match victory over Karrion Kross was produced by Chris Park, aka Abyss from Impact Wrestling, who also produced the Tag Title match between the Usos and the Brawling Brutes.

Braun Strowman Vs. Omos was produced by Adam Pearce.