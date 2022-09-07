R Truth Explains His ‘Clap Back’ Against CM Punk

R Truth has explained his ‘clap back’ against CM Punk over the former WWE champion’s remarks about their old match.

The wrestling veteran recently appeared on Premiere Live TV. He talked about things such as his childhood hero John Cena, his music career and more.

Speaking about his exchange with CM Punk over their match at Vengeance 2011, Truth claimed that he has no beef with the AEW champion:

“I’m still me at the end of the day. You don’t say no bullshit on me and I won’t come back. I am a clap backer. It depends. Sometimes I ignore shit, but I will clap back.

We cool. No beef with me and Punk.” claimed R Truth, “Me and Miz beat him because we were hotter than him at the time. Punk has gotten his push and all that shit, but we were hotter than him at the time. No beef,”

CM Punk teamed with Triple H to face Truth and The Miz in a tag match at Vengeance 2011. To many people’s surprise the team of Punk and H lost this bout.

In his infamous appearance at Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast, Punk had questioned this booking decision. R Truth had later responded to the AEW star saying that they were hotter than Punk at the time.

Quotes via Fightful