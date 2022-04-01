Randy Orton Opens Up About His Relationship With Vince McMahon

Randy Orton‘s relationship with Vince McMahon has grown over the years. He had some early encounters with the boss because of his problems but Mr McMahon took a liking to him. It helped him stay in WWE despite messing things up more than once and since then, the chairman has become a father figure for The Viper.

The Raw star recently talked to Pat McAfee. When asked about his relationship with McMahon, Orton mentioned how he has had some deep conversations with him:

“It’s been a long steady growing one. I’d say early on most of our encounters were because I was fucking up, but I was very fortunate because he took a liking to me.” said Randy Orton, “I think it’s kind of like a father figure on the road. I was so young and I think he saw a little bit of something of himself in me because I’m a little batshit crazy.

I think he’s seen me throw a tantrum or two, and get emotional and lose it and I’ve had a couple of deep conversations with the guy. He’s known some of the troubles that I’ve went through. So we’re kind of on a different level. I think he kind of sees a little bit of himself in me and I think that’s why he took a liking to me.”

Will Randy Orton Consider An AEW Move?

Randy also discussed the reports of his interest in AEW before his re-signing in 2020. Orton said that Vince knows that he’s a WWE guy through and through:

“I think he also, he sees that I’m a WWE guy. I started out a WWE guy, and I’m not going anywhere. Even a couple years ago, there might have been some chatter and some talk, but I wasn’t really the guy talking about really going anywhere else.

That was just the internet and everybody. I was like, ‘Oh, this is interesting. I never said that.’ And here I am. My contract’s up in a couple of years and I’ll sign another one. I love this place.”

If you use the quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription