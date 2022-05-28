WWE Provides Serious Health Update On Randy Orton

WWE has given an injury update on Randy Orton and it’s not good.

During the May 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, the commentary team announced that Orton is meeting with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons due to a lingering back issue.

Here’s WWE’s formal announcement:

“INJURY UPDATE

Randy Orton is currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommended course of treatment.”

There has been no word on whether or not this back injury is legit or part of a storyline.

On the May 23 episode of WWE Raw, Riddle opened the show and was quite emotional discussing Orton’s status. He claimed there’s a real possibility that RK-Bro is done.

Riddle ended up enlisting the help of Shinsuke Nakamura to attack The Usos in the opening segment of WWE SmackDown. During his backstage interview, Riddle said he had Orton’s blessing to team with Nakamura.

