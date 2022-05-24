Riddle Hints At The End Of RK-Bro Amid Randy Orton’s Absence

Riddle opened the May 23 episode of WWE Raw with an emotional promo.

He told the WWE Universe that Randy Orton had back problems going into the tag team title unification match, which was held on the May 20 episode of SmackDown. The Usos ended up winning all the gold thanks to assistance from Roman Reigns.

Riddle went as far as to say Orton was barely able to walk ahead of the match. He then said he doesn’t know about the future of RK-Bro due to Orton’s lingering issues.

Interesting Riddle saying he does not know if RK-Bro will ever be a thing again. #WWERaw — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) May 24, 2022

"@RandyOrton's been having a really hard time with his back lately. Before our Tag Team Title Match, he could barely walk. I knew Randy wouldn't let me down because he knew how much it went to me. And he knew how much it meant to you."@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GyWKpThw7A — WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022

Of course, this could be a part of the storyline between The Bloodline and RK-Bro. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer had reported last week that Roman Reigns is expected to take on Randy Orton either at Money in The Bank or Summerslam.

Reigns is also internally set to meet Riddle one-on-one at some point in July. It’s important to note that these plans are not set in stone.