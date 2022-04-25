Randy Orton On His WWE Future: ‘Roman Reigns Will Be In Hollywood, I’ll Still Be Here’

Many stars of Randy Orton‘s generation have branched out of WWE. People such as Batista and John Cena have decided to pursue an acting career and have found success in Hollywood. However, the Viper has been clear about not having any such ambitions.

According to him, he will continue being a WWE star even after Roman Reigns has followed the footsteps of others and left the company.

Orton talked about his legacy in pro wrestling during a recent interview with Metro. He claimed that after The Undertaker, he will be the next guy who will be remembered to never go anywhere else:

“A lot of people ask me what my legacy’ll be. I think, if you’re talking WWE more specifically, my legacy will be that I was the next guy – after The Undertaker – that was the only person that never went anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, more accolades,”

Randy Orton also used the opportunity to take a shot at the current Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns. He said that he will still be in WWE long after Reigns has left:

“I don’t care if Roman Reigns… I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I’ll still be here.”

Orton, alongside his partner Riddle have been feuding with The Usos recently. These two teams are scheduled for a title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. Randy has been taking shots at the Tribal Chief as well. It’s possible that we will see these two facing off in near future.