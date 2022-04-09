Raquel Gonzalez Called Up To WWE SmackDown With New Name

Raquel Gonzalez will now be going by the name of Raquel Rodriguez. The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion made her debut on Friday’s SmackDown for a backstage interview.

Los Lotharios walked in and tried to get a kiss out of her but she declined.

She had been rumored for a main roster call up for weeks. At last Saturday’s Stand & Deliver, Raquel and Dakota Kai defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Raquel and Kai’s inaugural reign as champions lasted less than a day as they lost them back later in the show.

Their second reign didn’t last much longer either. Just a few days later on NXT 2.0, they lost the titles right back to Dolin and Jayne.

Raquel signed with WWE in 2016 and competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament under the name Reina Gonzalez. She also worked the 2018 tournament. While in NXT, she was a one-time Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament winner with Kai and one-time NXT Women’s Champion.