Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah Crowned New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah was booked in the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals on Monday’s episode of Raw.

The match served as the main event of the show. The finish saw SKY hit a moonsault to Raquel for a near fall. Bayley argued with the referee until Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair ran her off. Aliyah rolled up Kai for the win.

In the first round, SKY and Kai beat Tamina and Dana Brooke to advance before beating Asuka and Alexa Bliss to make it to the finals. On the other side of the bracket, Rodriguez & Aliyah defeated Xia Li and Shotzi in the opening round then went over Natalya and Sonya Deville in the semi-finals.

Post-match, they celebrated with Bianca, Bliss, and Asuka in the ring. Fireworks were going off as the show went off the air.

Many fans expected to see the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi after this match after they reached an agreement to return to the company. Banks and Naomi walked out of a WWE Raw event in May due to creative differences as WWE wanted Naomi to win a six-pack challenge on the show. WWE suspended them and stripped them of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

That didn’t happen, and fans will have to wait a little bit longer.