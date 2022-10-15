“I Couldn’t Be More Excited” – Raquel Rodriguez On Returning To NXT For A Match Next Week

Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and NXT star Roxanne Perez lost to Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai in a 6-woman tag team match last night on WWE SmackDown.

Former tag teammates Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are currently in a feud in NXT. On Tuesday’s show, both Roxanne and Cora will be in action against opponents selected by the rivals. Roxanne selected Raquel Rodriguez as Cora Jade’s opponent for Tuesday during last night’s edition of the blue brand.

Raquel Rodriguez On Returning To NXT For A Match Against Cora Jade

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi were interviewed on The SmackDown Lowdown this week. Rodriguez said that she couldn’t be more excited to go back to NXT and teach Cora Jade a lesson.

I couldn’t be more excited to go back to NXT. I’ve been seeing what Cora has been doing around there lately and I’m really glad that Roxanne came to SmackDown and picked me to teach her a lesson.

Shotzi and Raquel were then asked about their shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships next week when they battle IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Shotzi stated

They (Damage CTRL) have been an absolute pain in our booties. We are sick of it.

Rodriguez claimed that they are going to take the titles from Damage CTRL next week on SmackDown.

If tonight was just a taste, just know that I am hungry now. I am so pumped for next week because those titles are coming back with us.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won the tournament to crown the new Women’s Tag Team Championships but dropped the titles to Damage CTRL a couple of weeks later on the September 12th edition of RAW.

