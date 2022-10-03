Raquel Rodriguez Pushing for a WWE Women’s Mid-Card Title

Raquel Rodriguez is hungry to be champion again after her most recent reign came to an abrupt end.

Rodriguez was called up to the main roster in April 2022, after an impressive run in NXT, where she competed as Raquel Gonzalez. Prior to wrestling, Rodriguez played collegiate basketball for Texas A&M and later Sam Houston State University.

Across NXT and WWE, Rodriguez is a three-time tag team champion, but has had very short title reigns. In NXT, Raquel and then-partner Dakota Kai lost both of their first Women’s Tag Title defenses. On the main roster, Rodriguez and Aliyah captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in August, but dropped the titles two weeks later.

During a recent interview with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Rodriguez said it was good to win, but upsetting to lose the titles so quickly.

“It’s bittersweet you know? You get a taste, I hate to quote Nacho Libre at this time in my life but you get a taste of a piece of the glory. You see what it tastes like and that’s exactly what it was. Aaliyah and I had this moment and honestly for the two weeks that it was it was absolutely amazing.

“But it does give me something to look forward to because I get hungry when I have these opportunities. I get so hungry and I just want my chance at winning those titles back.”

Women’s Mid-Card Title

The WWE Women’s Tag Team titles are the latest piece of gold the women of the main roster can compete for, in addition to the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

While the 24/7 Championship is unisex, there is no women’s exclusive mid-card title, something that Rodriguez hopes will change.

“100%. I think that would be something so great for the women’s division especially because we have so much diversity in the women’s division. We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds and different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship, having a North American championship for the women would be something. Just a huge leap forward for the Women’s Division in wrestling in general.

“And I personally do feel like that is something that is possible and is something that’s that could possibly be happening in the near future so I’m looking forward to that and possibly you know making new history.”

While WWE doesn’t currently have a Women’s mid-card championship, AEW has the TBS Title, currently held by Jade Cargill.

The White Rabbit

For weeks, the WWE Universe has been trying to decipher the mystery of the White Rabbit, which the creative team has taken a ‘hands-off’ method to promote.

Speaking about the mystery, Rodriguez said she’s not sure who it is, but like fans is eager to find out.

“I’m just as confused and lost as y’all are. I am doing the same thing with the QR codes. I’m trying to figure it out. There’s so many ideas of who it could be out there right? Of course, it could be really anything. Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know. I can’t even give you my theory because I’m just as confused as you guys.”

The White Rabbit is believed by many to be Bray Wyatt, and could be revealed as soon as this weekend’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.