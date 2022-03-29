Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Reality Of Wrestling Is Rescheduling Their WrestleMania Weekend Events

By Jaychele Nicole

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling has announced that they will be rescheduling their WrestleMania weekend events that were scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas.

ROW WrestleMania Weekend Events

ROW’s Texas Showdown, Sherri Martel Classic, and Texas Legends events will be rescheduled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Reality of Wrestling’s events were scheduled for April 1, 2, and 3. The shows were scheduled to air live on FITE TV. Rob Van Dam, AQA, Kenny King, Chavo Guerrero Jr, Charlie Haas, HitMakerz (fka Hit Row) and more were scheduled to be part of the shows.

ROW’s Statement On Rescheduling

On their Facebook, Reality of Wrestling said:

Due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the Texas Showdown Event, Texas Legends & Sherri Martel Classic. The new dates will be announced once we have rescheduled and confirmed with talent. All tickets will be refunded through Eventbrite within the next few days.

We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to putting on these great events at a future date.

Once a future date is announced, SEScoops will cover it.

Jaychele Nicole
