Reason Behind Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah’s Tag Title Win (Report)

Some were confused by the decision to have Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

On last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in the Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament Finals. With the win, they become the holders of the then-vacant belts. Some criticized online that Sky and Kai should’ve won the titles instead.

Likely to make them look stronger heading into their Six-Person Tag match this weekend at Clash At The Castle. However, Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer reports that WWE has a particular reason for putting the titles on Rodriguez and Aliyah.

According to Meltzer, one of WWE’s goals is to make Rodriguez into a big star, and having she and Aliyah win the titles is believed to help with that. Rodriguez was formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez in NXT.

(via WWE)

She and Kai were actually the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, with the duo holding the titles twice. Rodriguez herself is a former NXT Women’s Champion. The 31-year-old former college basketball player is hoping to repeat that success on the main roster.

So far, she’s off to a great start with a title reign so young into her main roster run.