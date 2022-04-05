Reason The Miz Attacked Logan Paul At WrestleMania

Logan Paul was betrayed by The Miz at the end of their WrestleMania match. Though latest report suggest that it was something the YouTuber himself wanted.

Dave Meltzer talked about the Show Of Shows on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. He also discussed the celebrity guest’s in-ring debut at the PPV.

Meltzer revealed that the reason The Miz turned on him after the Mania match was because Paul had negotiated to become a babyface at the end of his WWE run.

The YouTube star also worked as a face during his involvement in the Kevin Owens – Sami Zayn storyline leading to their WrestleMania 37 match.

However, fans didn’t buy Logan Paul as a babyface and he was booed even in his hometown of Cleveland. This is why he aligned himself with The Miz this time around.

Paul and The A-Lister defeated The Mysterios during WrestleMania Saturday. The Miz turned on his partner after the match, giving him a Skull Crushing Finale.

Logan Paul has said that he would be interested in wrestling full-time if it made sense with his schedule. Though he did not appear on this week’s Raw. There is no word yet on if WWE has any immediate plan to follow up on his storyline with The Miz.