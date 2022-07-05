Recently Retired UFC Star Wants to Be ‘Female Undertaker’ in WWE or AEW

One recently retired UFC star is looking to become the “female Undertaker” of WWE or All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

A growing number of mixed martial arts (MMA) stars seem to be gaining interest in transitioning to professional wrestling once their fighting days are done. Names that have already made the jump include Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, Valerie Loureda, Paige VanZant, and so many more.

Now, former UFC flyweight title challenger Jessica “Evil” Eye is looking at a transition to professional wrestling. Eye retired over the weekend after suffering a defeat to Maycee Barber at UFC 276.

It was Eye’s fourth-straight defeat, thus deciding to hang up the gloves for good. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Eye expressed interest in becoming the “female Undertaker” of professional wrestling.

“I’ve always wanted to dabble in wrestling,” Jessica Eye said (via MMA News). “In pro wrestling. I want to be the female Undertaker. I want to ride a motorcycle down to the Octagon and DDT somebody. I’d love to do that.

“I tried out a couple of years ago during COVID and I ended up making it. Suffered a lot of health issues — I lost my gall bladder, found out about the parasites so — AEW, WWE lets go. Jessica “Evil Eye” is ready. Jessica “Evil” Eye does not end here, she’s just starting a new journey.”

Should Eye decide to pull the trigger on the move, it would be interesting to see where she ultimately ends up. WWE has a track record of picking up former mixed martial artists such as Rousey, Baszler, Sonya Deville, and many more.

However, AEW recently signed VanZant, a former UFC star and current bare-knuckle boxing competitor. Eye certainly has no shortage of opportunities should both promotions show interest.