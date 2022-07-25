Rey Mysterio Celebrates 20 Years Since WWE Debut

Rey Mysterio is celebrating 20 years since making his WWE debut.

Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary Career Highlights

July 25, 2022 marks 20 years since Mysterio made his debut with WWE on an episode of SmackDown. This was after already having spent several years with WCW before they eventually went out of business.

Mysterio made quite the name for himself in WCW as a key player in their famed Cruiserweight division. He won the division’s championship five times, including a Cruiserweight Tag Team Title win alongside Billy Kidman.

He faced off against Chavo Guerrero in his first WWE match after being advertised for several weeks prior with vignettes. Mysteiro won his debut match, soon after entering into a feud with Kurt Angle. Since, Mysterio has gone on to become one of the most legendary names WWE has ever seen.

Over the course of his career, Mysteiro has racked up three World Titles, three WWE Cruiserweight Title runs, two Intercontinental Titles, and five Tag Team Title wins. He’s also a two-time United States Title winner and a former Royal Rumble winner.

Rey Mysterio In WWE Today

Today, Rey Mysterio teams with his son, Dominik Mysteiro, over on Monday Night RAW. The pair are already a well established tag team, having won the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles together.

The Mysterios are due to be in action tonight on Monday Night RAW. They’ll team up against The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and Damien Priest in tag team action.