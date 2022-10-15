Rey Mysterio Explains Why He Tried To Quit WWE & How Triple H Convinced Him To Join The SmackDown Roster

Rey Mysterio approached Triple H tonight during WWE SmackDown and tried to quit the company. Thankfully, The Game had other plans and it wound up being a huge night for the 47-year-old.

Mysterio has been involved in a long rivalry with The Judgment Day faction on RAW. His son, Dominik Mysterio, has betrayed him and joined the group. During the conversation with Triple H, Rey stated that he will never fight his son and said that he wanted to quit the company. The Game talked Rey out of it and the two entered his office.

Rey later replaced Karrion Kross in the Fatal 4-Way to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Michael Cole announced during the match that Rey and Triple H had struck a deal and Mysterio was now a part of the blue brand.

BREAKING NEWS: @reymysterio has officially struck a deal with @TripleH to be moved to the #SmackDown roster. — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2022

Kross was coming off a victory over Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday night. Scarlett interfered in the match and Drew got his revenge tonight. Drew crashed into Karrion’s car and attacked him to begin SmackDown. Kross was ruled out of the match due to the attack.

Solo Sikoa and Sheamus battled out of the ring and The Bloodline interfered while the referee was distracted. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) made the save and the two teams battled ringside as Rey and Ricochet were in the ring. Mysterio connected with the 619 and a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory. Mysterio is now next in line for a match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Rey Mysterio Has A “New Beginning” On WWE SmackDown

After WWE SmackDown went off the air, Rey spoke with Kayla Braxton in a Digital Exclusive. Kayla asked if Rey’s conversation with Triple H had to do with his big night and Rey admitted that it did. Mysterio explained that he refuses to fight his son and it is nice to be on SmackDown and not have to look over his shoulder for The Judgment Day.

That had a lot to do with it. I came here with my mind set on literally just stepping away from the game. And like you said, it hurts me to see my son (Dominik Mysterio) go through what he is going through right now. And I just will never fight him. I just won’t. But this opened up my eyes in a different way. You know? This is like a new beginning for Rey Mysterio. And the fact that I was given an opportunity, and I took advantage of it, man it makes me feel like I’m on another level right now. Now I have a shot for the Intercontinental Championship. There’s a lot of history with Rey Mysterio and SmackDown, you know? From day one, 2002, when I kicked off my career with WWE. But to be back now, and to be back alone. To not feel haunted, to not feel there’s a shadow pushing me and wanting to fight me constantly. That feels good. You don’t know the amount of weight I just took off my back.

.@reymysterio was ready to quit the WWE but a conversion with @TripleH turned his night around and The Master of the 619 could not be more grateful. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LKGfkVboGL — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2022

