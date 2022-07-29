Rey Mysterio is Waiting to Feud with Dominik Mysterio

In mid-2020, Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut, competing against Seth Rollins at that year’s Summerslam.

After impressing fans with his ability, Dominik has worked alongside his father Rey Mysterio, capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships last year.

Waiting for the Feud

Rey and Dominik Mysterio have teamed together for years, but WWE has teased splitting the pair multiple times.

In 2020, WWE teased that Dominik would betray his father and join Seth Rollins’ stable but that didn’t take place.

More recently, it was teased that Dominik would join The Judgment Day, but that hasn’t happened yet at this time.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Rey addressed the possibility of feuding with his son and isn’t against the idea (Via 411 Mania.)

“We actually talked about that during his first couple of weeks of training. I remember sitting down with him, and telling him … ‘Could you imagine if you started working and then we teamed up and eventually, you know, whether I turned on you or you turned on me?’”

“I need to feel it at the moment, during that time.” Rey Mysterio on waiting for the right time to feud with his son Dominik Mysterio.

“Yeah that would be cool… storyline-wise, it might be attractive, but I need to feel it at the moment, during that time. Right now, I feel like we just, we have a really tight bond, but it would be something special.”

Rey and Dominik will face The Judgment Day in a No-Disqualification Match at the WWE Summerslam 2022 Premium Live Event tomorrow night.