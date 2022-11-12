Rhea Ripley Wants To Kick Michael Cole’s Ass

Michael Cole may have bitten off more than he can chew with a recent remark he made about Rhea Ripley.

The 26-year-old grappler from Adelaide, Australia is one of the most feared Superstars in WWE – and we’re not just talking about the women’s division. Ripley’s career was growing stagnant earlier this year, and she even spoke about the need to get herself back on track. She did just that earlier this year when she joined the Judgment Day faction, which also includes Finn Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

The group has been feuding with AJ Styles and The OC. The Judgment Day has gotten the upper hand in this gang warfare so far, with OC leader stating that Ripley is the reason the group has been so dominant.

At WWE’s recent Crown Jewel premium live event, announcer Michael Cole said that someone needs to kick Ripley’s ass. That didn’t go over so well with Ripley. She’s letting Cole know comments like that won’t be tolerated and has since challenge him to a fight.

On Saturday morning, Ripley wrote on Twitter, “Fight me @Michael Cole”

Doin’t expect to see Cole take her up on this challenge. However, one thing is for sure. You can’t just run your mouth about the Judgment Day’s toughest member.

The OC recently brought in Mia Yim to feud with Ripley as part of this ongoing feud.