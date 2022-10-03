Rhea Ripley Is Having ‘The Time Of Her Life’ In Current WWE Role

Rhea Ripley‘s performance has been a highlight of Monday Night Raw in the last few weeks. Per the WWE star herself, she is having the time of her life in her current role.

The former NXT UK Women’s Champion recently had an interview with Sports Bible Australia. She talked about things such as working under Triple H and more.

Rhea then discussed how she is getting to work with childhood heroes such as Edge and Rey Mysterio and enjoying her current role:

“I’m having the time of my life and I think that comes across on TV as well.” – Rhea Ripley

“I’m generally really having fun out there and everything that I’m doing comes so naturally to me because it’s just how I would react to things.”

Rhea Ripley has come a long way since her NXT UK days where she was an upbeat babyface. The Judgement Day member commented on how she never really planned this direction for herself:

“I thought that I was just going to fit in with everyone and be this real upbeat babyface, but that’s because that’s what I was as a kid.

I never really planned on going this way but it’s also just how I’ve also evolved as a human being and how I’ve been portrayed on TV as well.”

Apart from this, Ripley also talked about her storyline with Dominick Mysterio. She claimed that she is glad Dominik is finally coming into his own.