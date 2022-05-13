Rhea Ripley Explains How Joining The Judgment Day Benefits Her

Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash, which is led by Edge and also includes member Damian Priest.

On May 8, Edge battled AJ Styles in a WrestleMania 38 rematch. Priest was not allowed ringside so that there could be no outside interference in the match.

A hooded person distracted Styles to help Edge win. It was then revealed that this person was Rhea Ripley, and she joined Edge’s The Judgment Day.

Ripley says that she is very excited to work with Edge and he will help her climb the ladder quickly.

Speaking to 99.5 WKDQ, Ripley said she can’t wait to learn under Edge’s guidance (as transcribed by Fightful):

“Edge is such an amazing talent and he’s been through so many different matches and has done so much stuff in this company and I’m going to learn a lot from him over the next few months, if not years. I’m very excited to be working with him and he can definitely help me climb up the ladder really quickly,” Ripley said.

“He knows a lot about this business and I’m very excited to be working with him because I can’t wait to learn all the lessons he’s going to teach me along the way. It’s going to be one massive learning curve for me and I’m very excited.”

Ripley described Damien Priest as the male equivalent of her. Their gear is the same, they have similar views on life, and so on. Their attire is so similar that Ripley wore his pants when she lost her gear.

“Damian and I, we’ve been mates for a long time. We’ve talked about doing intergender tag matches for the longest time since we are pretty much the same human. Our gear is very similar, the way we look at life is pretty similar, we act the same, we have the same likes and dislikes. Even when I lost my gear, lucky he was on the show because I wore his pants out and I wrestled in his gear,” Ripley said.

Ripley was in a team with Liv Morgan and took part in a fatal 4-way tag match where Naomi and Sasha Banks won the Women’s Tag Team Titles after defeating the teams of Ripley & Morgan, Shayna Baszler & Natalya, and Carmella & Zelina Vega.

Ripley then turned on Morgan, breaking up their team and turning heel.