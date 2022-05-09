Rhea Ripley Joins Edge & Damian Priest In Judgment Day Group

Rhea Ripley has been revealed as the latest star to join the Judgment Day Group led by Edge and also includes Damian Priest.

At WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night, Edge was battling AJ Styles in a WrestleMania 38 rematch which stipulated that Priest was banned from ringside to prevent outside interference based on Priest helping Edge win in their first encounter.

The finish saw a hooded person distract Styles and Edge connected with the crossface choke for the win. Ripley was revealed as that person with dark hair and she joined Edge in laughing after the match.

Shortly after WrestleMania, it was reported former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and the former Raw Women’s Champion had been pitched to join Edge’s new stable.

As of late, Ripley had been in a team with Liv Morgan where at WrestleMania 38, they took part in a fatal 4-way bout where Naomi & Banks walked away with the Women’s Tag Team Titles after outlasting Ripley & Morgan, Shayna Baszler & Natalya, and Carmella & Zelina Vega.

Three weeks ago on Raw after losing to the newly crowned champions, Ripley turned on Morgan as she felt like she was the weak link in the team.