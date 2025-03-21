Former Puerto Rican Wrestler Rico Suave Dies at 54

Former Puerto Rican professional wrestler Julio Domingo Estrada, best known in the ring as “Rico Suave,” has died at the age of 54. Originally from Humacao, Estrada had been battling diabetes, which led to the amputation of one of his legs in recent months. He also underwent heart treatment involving a mesh implant and had been under observation and rest.

“Rico Suave” was a prominent figure in the World Wrestling Council (WWC), where he made a lasting impact on Puerto Rico’s wrestling scene. WWC plans to honor his memory during its 52nd anniversary event this August.

Estrada came from a family with deep roots in wrestling. He was the son of José Estrada, also known as “El Súper Médico,” and brother of Cheo Estrada, a member of the WWE group “Los Boricuas.”

His contributions to wrestling and his legacy in the Puerto Rican sports community will be remembered by fans and peers alike.