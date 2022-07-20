Riddle Offers Injury Update On Randy Orton

Riddle has provided an injury update on his tag team partner Randy Orton.

Orton has been dealing with a back injury and hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since he and Riddle lost a Winner Takes All WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title bout to The Usos on SmackDown Live back in May.

He’s expected to miss the remainder of 2022 with the injury. Recently, Riddle was a guest on ProSieben MAXX, where he provided an injury update on his tag team partner.

“Randy (Orton) is still recovering from his injuries and hopefully he’ll be back sooner than later. I can’t give more of an update because I’m not a doctor and I don’t have one so, but I know Randy’s in high spirits for sure and he’s doing well.”

Riddle In Singles Competition

As for Riddle, he’s currently slated for a big one-on-one matchup with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Riddle has been able to get his career as a singles star kickstarted since Orton’s absence.

He even got a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Championship, although he came up just short. It will be interesting to see if Riddle and Orton reform RK-Bro should “The Viper” return to in-ring action after his back injury heals up.

