Road Dogg Thinks Montreal Screwjob Could’ve Been a Work

For years there has been a group of fans who believe the Montreal Screwjob could’ve actually been a work, and WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg might be a part of that group.

In 1997 at Survivor Series, Vince McMahon decided to “screw” WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart, smartening referee Earl Hebner up prior to his match with Shawn Michaels for the WWF Title to call for the bell while Michaels had Hart in his own signature sharpshooter submission hold.

This was in effort to force the title off Hart as he was on his way to WCW. McMahon didn’t want Hart showing up on WCW with the WWF Title, similar to how Madusa did with the WWF Women’s Title, throwing it in the trash on an episode of WCW Nitro a few years prior.

Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know” to reflect on Survivor Series ’97 and what he remembers from that day. The DX member said he remembers seeing everyone rush to the monitors once everything went down inside the ring. He then recalled the “loogie” Hart hawked at Vince McMahon, and seeing McMahon come out of the locker room with a red/purple eye after taking a punch from Hart.

The former WWE Tag Team Champ added that, from what he heard, McMahon let Hart swing on him because he deserved it. However, he noted that he’s still not 100 percent sure if the entire thing wasn’t a big work or not.

“I’m still not 100% sure it was all real and that’s just me being honest with you, I know I’m cynical because I’m a wrestler and I’m one of the boys and I think everything’s a work.”

If the entire ordeal was a work, nobody involved has cracked and revealed the truth yet, from what Road Dogg has heard. Despite the fact that everyone involved is adamant that it was real, Dogg is still skeptical.

