Road Dogg Wanted to Fight CM Punk After Being Disrespected in WWE

Road Dogg has opened up on his issues with CM Punk, which were big enough that he considered throwing down with him.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion spoke about his issues with CM Punk while discussing world championship runs and the perception behind “needing” a world title win.

Road Dogg recalled during the new episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast on AdFreeShows.com that Punk had the mentality of needing to be the top champion and being in the main event.

Road Dogg on his Issues With Punk

Road Dogg discussed wrestlers wanting certain clauses in their contracts and recalled why he still doesn’t have any respect for Punk. It goes back to the 2014 brief run together in WWE between Punk and the New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn).

“Bro, I’ve been burying him for years, and I’m not kidding. He’s not a nice person. He’s not a good — I don’t know. I don’t know. If you’ve been friends with somebody for so long and all the sudden you’re in a lawsuit over stuff and you can’t just talk to it? I just don’t understand it, but that’s not the straw that broke the camel’s back for me,” Road Dogg said. “It was when we actually had to work with him in our 2014 run [in WWE]. Seeing the attitude he had towards me and Billy — granted, we were not Hall Of Famers at the time, but we were on our way to be for sure — and we were the New Age Outlaws, at least we’d been there as long as he had, you know what I mean? He showed us not respect, he showed us disrespect, so that was that. You don’t get a second chance at that. I’m showing you respect, why aren’t you showing me respect? Honky Tonk Man said, ‘I don’t bodyslam you, why are you bodyslamming me?’

“The truth of it is, respect is a two-way street and if you don’t give it, you dang sure ain’t getting it. Not from me, and you got one shot at that, from me and Billy. It was just, he talked to us negatively and if I hadn’t had a job there, if I wouldn’t have been newly hired, I probably would’ve fought him. I feel relatively confident I would’ve come out on top. This was prior to his [MMA training], so maybe I would’ve come out on top, maybe I wouldn’t have,” Road Dogg proclaimed, “but I was willing to find out. That’s enough burying Punk, he’s burying himself good enough right now.”

The New Age Outlaws and CM Punk had a brief run together in January 2014. That same year, Road Dogg returned to working as a producer while Billy Gunn resumed his duties as a trainer in NXT and Punk left the company.

Quotes via WrestleZone